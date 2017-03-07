7/3/17 — Alene Rollins Martin

ALENE ROLLINS MARTIN, age 87, of Tullahoma, Tenn., departed this life on Saturday, July 1, 2017, at Gayle’s Elderly Care in Decherd, Tenn., following an extended illness. Mrs. Martin was born in Ardmore, Alabama to the late Edna Mae and Reed Rollins. She was a homemaker. Mrs. Rollins enjoyed working with crafts and could do almost anything. She also loved flowers and working with them in her craft projects. She is a member of Our Father’s House Church in Tullahoma.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Martin was preceded in death by sons; Ronnie Kelley and William Master and daughter, Marlene Madden. She is survived by her husband, Wayne Martin of Tullahoma, Daughter, Donna Mahaffey of Winchester, sons; Jerry Master of Cameron, West Virginia, and David Kelley of South Carolina, 3, step-Children, Tony Martin of Tullahoma Pam Martin of Nashville, Lynn Vassar of Bell Buckle, 16–grandchildren, 23–great-grandchildren, 6-step-grandchildren, 2-great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation with the family will be held from 12:00 A.M. until 2:00 P.M. on Monday, July 3, in the Chapel of Grant Funeral Services. Services will follow at 2:00 P.M. Monday in the Chapel of Grant Funeral Services with Bro. Jim Hawkins and Bro. Donnie Hawkins, officiating. Interment will follow in the Watson-North Memorial Park in Winchester.
The family would like to express a special thanks to Gayle Kochans, for the wonderful care given to their loved one during her stay at Gayle’s Elderly Care in Decherd.
