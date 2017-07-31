7/31/17 — Mark Edward Fletcher

Mark Edward Fletcher of Morrison passed this life on Thursday, July 27,
2017 at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville at the age of 56 years.
Funeral Services are scheduled for Monday, July 31, 2017 at 11 AM at
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Gnat Hill
Cemetery. Visitation
with the family will be Sunday, July 30, 2017 from 5 – 8 PM.
Mr. Fletcher was born in Bedford County, TN on December 18, 1960. He
enjoyed horses, raising game chickens and coon hunting. His favorite time
was spent with his children and grandchildren.
Mr. Fletcher was preceded in death by his father, Marlin Lee Fletcher. He
is survived by his mother, Betty Carter and her husband, Richard of
Summitville; wife, Aliesha Fletcher of Michigan; son, Marlin Fletcher of
Morrison; daughters, Sherry Rosales and Angie Fletcher, both of Manchester;
sister, Chondra Holder of Fayetteville; step brothers, Michael Carter and
his wife, Linda of Huntland and Richie Carter and his wife, Melissa of
Hillsboro; step sister Becky Neeley and her husband, Terry of Hillsboro;
grandchildren, Erin, Anthony and Mark Lee Fletcher, Hunter and Paije
Tullos, Perry Gillespie, Arizona Mallard, Zooie Fletcher, Jazmine, Vitrais,
Jose and Julieta Rosales and great grandchildren, Ember Cox and Jade
Vandusen.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.