7/31/17 — Lois Vickers Frizzell

Funeral services for Lois Vickers Frizzell, age 94 of Manchester, will be conducted on Monday, July 31, 2017 at 1:00 P.M. at Manchester Funeral Home with Brother Donald Gregory officiating. Burial will follow in Farrar Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday prior to the service from 10:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. Ms. Frizzell passed away on Saturday, July 29, 2017 at Unity Medical Center.
Ms. Frizzell was born on October 21, 1922 in Manchester to the late James H. Vickers and Pervie S. Crosslin Vickers. Lois was a faithful member of Noah’s Fork Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school for over 50 years. She was the founder of her Sunday school class, the “Sunshine Makers”. This class is known for doing charity work throughout the community and is still an active group because of her lasting impact. She enjoyed crocheting, playing Rook with her sisters and was a self-taught piano player. She was a writer at heart, and loved writing books and poems. Lois always enjoyed putting on a show and was quiet the comedian. She loved nothing more than to make everyone laugh.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Robert Cordell Frizzell; brothers, Melvin Lawson Vickers, Edgar M. Vickers, Dickie L. Vickers, Dannie D. Vickers; sisters, Gladys V. Bell, Wilma D. Frizzell. Survived by her brother, James Claude Vickers; sisters, Lura V. Green, Naomi V. Morrison; numerous nieces and nephews; several brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws.
