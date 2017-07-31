Graveside services for Mr. Clyde W. Smith, Sr., age 84 of Manchester, will be conducted on Monday, July 31, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. at the Beechgrove Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery with Brother Mike Owens officiating.
Mr. Smith was born on December 26, 1932 in Plant City, Florida to the late Golus and Ira Smith. Survived by his loving wife, Joy Lee Fussell Smith; son, Clyde W. Smith, Jr.; daughter, Susan Diane Burch and husband Kevin; grandson, Joshua Burch.
7/31/17–Clyde W. Smith, Sr.
