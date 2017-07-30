7/30/17 — Virgie Mae Gordon

Graveside services for Virgie Mae Gordon, age 100 of Manchester, will be conducted on Sunday, July 30, 2017 at 1:00 P.M. at Gnat Hill Cemetery with Brother Jimmy Wright officiating. Ms. Gordon passed away on Friday, July 28, 2017 at Horizon Health and Rehab.
Ms. Gordon was born on October 20, 1916 to the late Eugene York and Doney Edwards York. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting and growing flowers. Her favorite movie was “Gone with the Wind” and her favorite singer was Elvis. Virgie loved spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Rubert Andrew Gordon. Survived by her son, Cole Gordon and wife Donna; grandchildren, Nicole Anthony and husband Bruce, Daniel Gordon; great-grandchildren, Harley and Randy Lovelace, Dante, Salem, Leora and Alena Anthony; nephews, Randal and Dane Houser.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Gordon family