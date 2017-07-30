7/30/17 — Martha Ruby Overall

Martha Raby Overall, loving wife and mother. Born in Lynchburg, TN on April 8, 1931, died July 29, 2017. She is preceded in death by her father, James Curtis Raby of Lynchburg, TN and her mother, Leanora Marchbanks Raby, of Sparta, TN. Martha attended elementary school in Sparta, Chattanooga, and Columbia, TN. She graduated from high school in McMinnville, TN. Martha graduated from the University of Kentucky with a degree in Home Economics, and from Middle Tennessee State University with a Master’s Degree in Psychology. She taught at Motlow State Community College, and taught Sunday School at the First United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Dr. Jesse Overall, and her daughter, Fran Overall, as well as her brother, Curtis Raby and his wife, Peggy. She also leaves behind a host of loving family and friends who will miss her dearly.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, July 30, 2017 at 5:00 P.M. in the chapel at Manchester Funeral Home with burial following in Manchester City Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home prior to the service from 3:00 P.M. until 5:00 P.M.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the church or charity of your choice.
