7/26/17—Ronald F Geer

Ronald F Geer of Tullahoma passed this life on Saturday, July 22, 2017 at
Tennova Healthcare – Harton at the age of 57 years. No services are
scheduled.
Mr. Geer was born on October 4, 1959 in Mishawaka, Indiana. He was a truck
driver who loved to dance, sing karaoke and listen to music. He also
enjoyed reading and surfing the internet.
He was preceded in death by his father, David Edwin Geer and one brother,
David Charles Geer.
Mr. Geer is survived by his mother, Betty Webster-Maddron and her husband,
Robert of Bloomingdale, MI; sons, Cory and Nicholas Geer of Nevada;
brothers, Ricky James Geer and his wife, Christine of Bloomingdale, MI and
Jerry Geer and his wife, Mary of Belmont, MI and sister, Mary Ruth Holt and
her husband, Ron of Gobles, MI.
