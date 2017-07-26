7/26/17 — Maggie Elizabeth Kennedy

Funeral services for Ms. Maggie Elizabeth Kennedy, age 92 years, 5 months and 22 days, will be held at 2 PM on Wednesday, July 26, 2017 at Manchester Funeral Home with Brother Thomas Watkins officiating. Burial will follow in the Shady Grove Cemetery. Visitation with the Kennedy family will be held on Tuesday, July 25 from 4 – 8 PM at the funeral home. Ms. Kennedy passed away on July 21, 2017 at her residence.
Ms. Kennedy was the daughter of the late Thomas Clinton and Annie Pearl Brown Harrell. She was born on January 29, 1925 in Rutherford County, TN. She was a homemaker and a “jack of many trades”. She loved flowers, quilting, gardening, watching hummingbirds, and her treasured pets “Pretty Boy” her cat and “Trixie” her dog. She was a member of the Bible Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, Ms. Kennedy is preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, George Wallace Kennedy; one son, Kenneth Wayne Kennedy; one grandson, Jamie Bishop; one brother, Leslie Bud Harrell; and two sisters, Louise Vandygriff and Della Cooper. She is survived by her two sons, Ivan Dale Kennedy of CA and Ray Randall (Carol) Kennedy of Manchester; four daughters, Barbara Ann (Michael) Campbell of Gallatin, Donella Grantham (Friend Jim Burhance) of FL, Patsy Ruth (David) Fortner of AL, and Evelyn Leona (Thomas) Paitko of Christiana; four brothers, T.C. Harrell, Dick (Helen) Harrell, Charlie (Minnie) Harrell, Clifton Harrell, and John Harrell; one sister, Lorene Rackley; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren; and a “special son and daughter-in-law”, Bill and Fay Bishop.
