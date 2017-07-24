7/24/17 — Steven Eric Trapp

Steven Eric Trapp of Tullahoma passed this life on Tuesday, July 18, 2017
at The Willows of Winchester at the age of 54 years. Graveside Services
are scheduled for 2 PM Eastern Time on Monday, July 24 at the Chattanooga
National Cemetery, 1200 Bailey Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37404.
Mr. Trapp was the son of the late Peter Hans Trapp and Margarete Schwarz
Trapp of FL, who survives. He was born on October 19, 1962 in Freeport, NY.
He was a U S Air Force veteran and was a police officer for many years. He
served as a Detective, Sergeant, Field Trainer and K-9 officer with the
Indian River County Sheriff’s Department in Florida and was a Customs
Officer in El Paso, TX. He also served with the Bedford County Sherriff’s
Dept. and worked for the Bedford County Emergency Management Agency. He
attended Gateway Church in Shelbyville. He enjoyed photography, canoeing,
woodworking and target shooting. He was an accomplished marksman and
earned several marksmanship awards. He loved dogs and enjoyed training
them.
Mr. Trapp was preceded in death by his father, Peter Hans Trapp and one
brother, Peter H Trapp.
In addition to his mother, Margarete Trapp of FL, he is survived by his
wife, Joanne Trapp of Tullahoma; one son, Christopher Trapp of Atlanta and
one daughter, Katybeth Trap Tabas and her husband, Justin of Cincinnati, OH.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations be made in
his honor to the Wounded Warrior Project, P O Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas
66675-8517.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.