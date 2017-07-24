7/24/17–Richie Lusk

Richie Lusk, age 40 of Manchester, passed away on Monday, July 24, 2017 at his some surrounded by his loving family. He was born on September 24, 1976 in Manchester.
Richie worked at Nissan in Decherd. He enjoyed playing video games, watching movies and spending time with his girls.
Survived by his wife, Ericka Lusk; daughters, Athena Lusk and Jade Lusk; mother, Gail Lewis; father, Randy Laymance (Kim); grandfather, Buddy Lewis; sister, Crystal Dotson; brother, Joey Laymance; nephews, Michael Dotson and Kamryn Laymance.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the family of Richie Lusk.