7/24/17 — Mary Jane Hardaway

Services for Mary Jane Hardaway of Antioch, Tennessee, will be held on Monday, July 24, 2017, at 2:00 pm at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with Jim Bradford officiating. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Tullahoma.
Jane was born to Hubert and Kitty Ruth (Shelton) Hardaway on August 11, 1940. She died at Antioch on July 21, 2017, at the age of 76 years, 11 months, and 10 days. She attended Coffee County public schools, graduating from Central High School with the class of 1958.
Jane moved to Tullahoma in 1960 and eventually went to work at Peacock Jewelers. This proved to be the beginning of a career in jewelry that lasted over 40 years in both Tullahoma and Antioch. She retired from Carlyle and Company Jewelers in 2008.
Jane enjoyed reading, traveling, watching movies and TV, and corresponding with relatives and friends. She sent cards for every occasion and she was a prolific and dedicated letter writer. She also loved wearing rings and other jewelry items. She was kind and generous and loved her family and friends dearly.
Jane was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Bruce Hardaway. She is survived by her sister, Brenda Bradford of Brentwood, Tennessee, her brother, Roger Hardaway, of Alva and Enid, Oklahoma, brother-in-law Jim Bradford of Brentwood, and sisters-in-law Kathy Hardaway of Tullahoma and Sarah Hardaway of Enid, Oklahoma. Other survivors include her nephew Nolan Hardaway of Tullahoma, and nieces Bridget Bradford Cobb (and husband Will Cobb) of Raleigh, North Carolina, Julie Bradford of Trinidad, California, Summer Hardaway of Tullahoma, and Alexis Owens and Haley Trybus of Enid, Oklahoma; her grand-nephew Mac Cobb and her grand-niece Catherine Cobb of Raleigh, North Carolina.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.