7/23/17–Terry L. Daniel

Terry L Daniel of Fayetteville passed this life on Sunday, July 23, 2017 at
the Fayetteville Health and Rehab Center at the age of 58 years. No
services are scheduled.
Mr. Daniel was born on August 2, 1958 in Smyrna, TN. He was a carpenter
and enjoyed fishing, riding motorcycles and completing home improvement
projects.
Mr. Daniel was preceded in death by his mother, Lillie Gossom; step-mother,
Jean Daniel and two brothers, Phil and Michael Daniel.
He is survived by his father, Charles Daniel of Fayetteville; one brother,
Richard Gossom and his wife, Jessie of Symonsia, KY and one sister, Brenda
Manning and her husband, Jerry of Mayfield, KY.
