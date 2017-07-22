7/22/17–Vinita Pearl Crosslin Shavers

Vinita Pearl Crosslin Shavers, age 86, passed away July 18, 2017, at the Horizon Health and Rehabilitation Center in Manchester, TN with several loving family members at her bedside. Ms. Vinita was born January 16, 1931, to her parents, the late Aubrey Newton Crosslin and Addie Harmon Crosslin. Ms. Vinita was Church of Christ. She was a Nurses Aid and a longtime caregiver for her deceased husband, Silas Shavers. She also held a Cosmotology License. Ms. Vinita enjoyed being with family, family reunions, family ancestry, quilting, and working in her flower beds.
Ms. Vinita was preceded in death by her parents, one daughter; Cathy Elaine Cunningham, a husband; Silas Shavers, four brothers; Roy Crosslin, Hillery Crosslin, Joe Crosslin, and E.C. Crosslin, two sisters; Lossie Irene Crosslin, and Blanche Crosslin Gregory. Mrs. Shavers is survived by one brother; Grover Thomas Crosslin and his wife Linda of Manchester, TN, and a sister; Oleta Ruth Crawley of Lexington, Ky., Two sister-in-laws; Jean Baker Crosslin and Bobbie Jean Ferrell Crosslin, and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the St. Jude’s Children’s Fund in the loving Memory of Vinita Pearl Crosslin Shavers.
VISITATION: Saturday, July 22, 2017, 11 – 2:00 P.M. at the Central Funeral Home, 2812 Hillsboro Highway, Manchester
FUNERAL: Saturday, July 22, 2:00 P.M. at Central Funeral Home
BURIAL: Farrar Hill Cemetery
CENTRAL FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF THE ARRANGEMENTS.