7/22/17–Arthur Joseph Mantone, Jr.

Arthur Joseph Mantone, Jr. age 78, passed away July 17, 2017, at his
residence in Hillsboro. Mr. Mantone was born in Ellenville, New York, to
his parents, Arthur Mantone Sr. and the late Lillian Marie Jacobsen
Mantone. Arthur worked at the Arnold Engineering Research Center as an
Aeronautical Engineer before retirement. After retiring, he enjoyed
having extra time to spend with his friends and especially his loving
family. He is survived by his devoted wife, Pamela S. Mantone of
Hillsboro, TN, his father; Arthur Mantone; of Ellenville, New York, six
children; Gayle J. Doss and her husband Steve of St. Louis, MO, Arthur J.
Mantone III and his wife Beth of Aiken, SC, Anthony J. Mantone and his
wife Karen of Middleburg, FL, Anjanette L. West and her husband David of
Manchester, TN, LaDonna A. Howard and her husband Allen of New Ipswich,
NH, Angelina M. Moore and her husband Chris Elkmont, Al, 12
grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and several friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to be made to the:
Parkinson's Disease Foundation, 1359 Broadway Suite 1509 New York,
New York 10018
GATHERING TO CELEBRATE ARTHUR'S LIFE: Saturday, July 22, 2017, 5 –
7:00 P.M. at the Central Funeral Home, 2812 Hillsboro Highway,
Manchester, Tennessee
CENTRAL FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF THE ARRANGEMENTS.
