7/21/17 — Wayne Kinzer

Wayne Kinzer of Shelbyville passed this life on Monday, July 17, 2017 at
The Residence at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro at the age of 53 years.
Funeral
Services are scheduled at 2 PM on Friday, July 21 at Daves-Culbertson
Funeral Home with burial to follow at Maplewood Cemetery. Visitation with
the family will be from 12 Noon until the time of the service.
Mr. Kinzer, the son of the late Montague L and Ethellene Nelson Kinzer, was
born on February 17, 1964 in Pulaski, TN. He was a U S Marine Veteran and
worked as a truck driver. He was very family oriented and enjoyed spending
time with his family. His hobbies included fishing and playing sports.
Mr. Kinzer is survived by his wife, Angela Kay Kinzer of Shelbyville; one
son, Christopher Duggin of Shelbyville; three daughters, Alicia England and
her husband, Cam of Lynchburg, Rachel Duggin and her fiancé, Michael Bailey
of Shelbyville and Alexis Kinzer of Shelbyville; two brothers, Ron Kinzer
of Louisville, KY and Vernon Kinzer and his wife, Melody of Lewisburg;
“sister at heart”, Lavida Smith of Columbia; aunts, Susie Smith of
Columbia, Merri Brown of Lewisburg and Dot Walters and her husband, Roger
of Baytown, TX; five grandchildren, Caden, Tanner, Michael, Zander and
Nathan and many loving cousins, in-laws and friends.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.