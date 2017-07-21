7/21/17–Charles “Charlie” Edward Hill

Funeral services for Charles “Charlie” Edward Hill, of Hillsboro, will be
conducted on Friday, July 21, 2017 at 1 PM at Manchester Funeral Home with
Bro. Mickey Henley and Jason Parker officiating. Burial will follow in
Rutledge Hill Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be held Thursday,
July 20, 2017 from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Charlie
passed away Tuesday, July 18, at Unity Medical Center in Manchester.
Charlie was born on February 22, 1942, to the late Marvin Wilson and Ethel
May Church Hill on Franklin County. He was a retired paver operator with
the Coffee County Highway Department. Charlie attended the Wilder’s Chapel
Church in Decherd and he loved farming.
In addition to his parents, Charlie is preceded in death by one brother,
Wilson Hill, and two sisters, Barbara Parson and Marie Hill. He is survived
by his wife of 23 years, Deborah Cawthorn Hill; three sons, Troy Hill and
Chad (Kristen) Hill, both of Hillsboro, and Jason Alford of the Gnat Hill
community; two sisters, Lula Long and Sandra (Billy) Parker, both of
Hillsboro, best friends, Steve Parks and Roy Gipson; several nieces,
nephews, and great nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
