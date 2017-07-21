Visitation for Fred Neil Curtiss, age 72, of Manchester, Tennessee will
be held from 5-8:00 P.M. on Thursday, July 20th. Funeral Services will be
held at Central Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, July 21st at 12:00 Noon,
with burial following at the Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Mr. Curtiss
passed away at his residence on July 16, 2017 surrounded by family and
friends. Fred was born in Tullahoma to the late Fred Nelson Curtiss and
Viginia Jackson Curtiss. He was also proceded in death by a sister
Lucilla Hall and son Fred Neil Curtiss Jr. He is survived by his loving
wife, Barbara Jean Curtiss; two sons, Michael Curtiss and wife Vicky, Guy
Curtiss; daughter, Patrica Northcutt and husband Chris; two brothers,
Ross Dorsett and Robert Curtiss; seven grandchildren, Chris Curtiss,
Ashley Gipson, Robert Northcutt, Ethan Northcutt, Karissa Northcutt,
Cliffon Curtiss and Logan Curtiss; two great-grandchildren, Nevaeh
Curtiss and Kylee Curtiss. Fred enjoyed fishing, clipping coupons and
gardening. Most of all he enjoyed time spent with people he met while
working at B&B Texaco. He will be missed by his family and many many
friends.
CENTRAL FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF THE ARRANGEMENTS.
7/21/17–Fred Neil Curtiss
Visitation for Fred Neil Curtiss, age 72, of Manchester, Tennessee will