7/20/17 — Alice E. Barnett

Alice E Barnett of Tullahoma passed this life on Saturday, July 15, 2017 at
the Life Care Center of Tullahoma at the age of 94 years. Funeral services
are scheduled for 2:00 PM on Thursday, June 20, 2017 at Daves-Culbertson
Funeral Home with burial to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
Visitation
with the family will be on Thursday, from 12 – 2 PM at Daves-Culbertson
Funeral Home.
Mrs. Barnett, the daughter of the late James Callie and Maudie E Morrison
Huffman, was born on March 14, 1923 in Louisville, Kentucky. Mrs. Barnett
was a Cancer Survivor, having been diagnosed during the 1970’s. She was a
member of the Spring Creek Baptist Church (Harmony Baptist Church) and was
very active with the Coffee County Senior Citizens. She was also a
volunteer at the Life Care Center of Tullahoma. She enjoyed doing crafts
and making quilts and stuffed animals for children. She would make the
stuffed animals and then donate them to the local fire department to hand
out to children during emergency situations.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of
over 50 years, Carl A Barnett; three brothers, J C Huffman, Henry Curtis
Huffman and John Calvin Huffman and four sisters, Edith Frances “Frankie”
Vancampen, Evelyn Loebig, Mildred “Pooley” Lee and Alma Monroe.
Mrs. Barnett is survived by two children; son, Tedd L Barnett and his wife,
Kimberly of Jacksonville, FL, daughter, Joyce E Barnett and Terry Gallagher
of Santa Maria, CA; sister, Betty Ann Keinsley and her husband, Glenn of
Lanesville, IN; five grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.
