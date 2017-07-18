7/18/17 — Benjamin Raymond Ransom

Mr. Benjamin R. Ransom 62,of Shelbyville passed July 15, 2017 at Tennova Healthcare Shelbyville.
He was the son of the late Mose Ransom, Sr and Martha Christine Young Ransom.
He was survived by one sister, Cordelia “Dee De” of Shelbyville, TN; Two brothers, Elder Mose (Betty) Ransom, Jr of Denver, Colorado and Tony (Lisa) Ransom of Smyrna, TN. Host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Visitation Tuesday, July 18, 2017 at 12:00 noon at Bright Temple Church of God in Christ with Funeral Services to follow at 1:00 pm at Bright Temple Church of God in Christ with Pastor Larry Crismon , Jr officiating and Pastor Mose Ransom, Jr as Eulogist.
Interment Erwin Stokes Cemetery, Shelbyville, TN
Welton & Son Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.