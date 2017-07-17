7/17/17 — Jack Wiley McKinney

Jack Wiley McKinney of Tullahoma passed this life on Friday, July 14,
2017 at his home, surrounded by his family at the age of 82 after a long
battle with cancer and Alzheimer’s. Mr. McKinney was born in Tullahoma to
the late Thurman (Jack) and Bonnie Amos McKinney. During his life Mr.
McKinney proudly served his country for 4 years in the United States Air
Force as a military police officer. He later went on to work as a
firefighter at AEDC where he was a driver for 35 years. He was an avid
woodworker and toy maker, and loved working in his garden, and reading.
Jack was also an artist and a poet, and was an active member of Grace
Baptist Church where he served as both a deacon and Sunday school
teacher. Mr. McKinney is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Janet
McKinney; three children, John McKinney of Tullahoma, Dana Hardin and her
husband Jerry of Tullahoma, and Cyndee Day and her husband Wendell of
Jacksonville, AL; four grandchildren, Jana Hardin Brazier, Brian Day,
Danielle Hardin Creasy, and Monica Day Skinner; eight great
grandchildren, Kacey, Kylee, Abby, Madison, Jackson, Charlotte, Samuel,
and Olivia; and two brothers, Glen McKinney and his wife Ann, and Lonnie
McKinney and his wife Alice all of Tullahoma. Visitation for Mr. McKinney
will be held on Monday, July 17th from 11:00am-1:00pm at Grace Baptist
Church. Funeral services will immediately follow at 1:00pm at Grace
Baptist with Bro. Tim McGehee officiating. Burial will follow at Bethany
Cemetery in Coffee Co. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations
be made in Jack’s memory to either the Grace Baptist Church Building
Fund: 1901 Ovoca Rd. Tullahoma, TN 37388; or Avalon Hospice, 1802 N.
Jackson St. #900 Tullahoma, TN 37388.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.