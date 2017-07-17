7/17/17 — Arlene Shirley Wilson

Arlene Shirley Wilson, passed away at home with her loving husband at her
side on July 10, 2017. Arlene was born in Chicago, Illinois on August 3,
1940 to her parents, the late Stanley V. Ockerlund and the late Geraldine
Garrity Ockerlund.
Before retirement, Arlene was Department Manager of Bankers Life and
Casualty. After retiring, she enjoyed puzzles, fishing, gardening,
playing card games, and Dancing with the Stars!
She was married and survived by Charles B. Wilson, her loving and devoted
husband of 62 years of Manchester, TN, three children; David E. Wilson
and wife Peggy of Palatine, IL, Robert A. Wilson and wife Mary of
Palatine, IL, and Larry E. Wilson and wife Kim of Chicago, IL, five
grandchildren; Kyle Wilson of Chicago, Il, Ryan Wilson of Palatine, IL,
Todd Wilson of Chicago, IL, Danny Wilson of Palatine, IL, and Crystal
Wilson of Palatine, IL, and Sister-In-Law; Virginia Parker of Tullahoma,
TN, Brother-In-Law; Houston Wilson of Manchester, TN, and Ronnie J.
Wilson of Texas, and several nephews, nieces, and friends.
VISITATION: Monday, July 17, 2017, 3 – 5:00 P.M. at the Central Funeral
Home, 2812 Hillsboro Highway, Manchester, Tennessee
GRAVESIDE: Monday, July 17, 5:00 P.M. at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens
CENTRAL FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF THE ARRANGEMENTS.
