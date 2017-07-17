7/17/17 — Alicia Dawn Rodriguez

Alicia Dawn Rodriguez of Tullahoma passed this life on Tuesday, July 11,
2017 at her residence at the age of 36 years. Funeral Services are
scheduled for Monday, July 17, 2017 at 2 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral
Home with burial to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation with
the family will be Monday from 12 PM until the service time.
Mrs. Rodriguez was born on February 25, 1981 in Putnam County, TN. She
attended the First Church of Jesus Christ in Tullahoma. She enjoyed
singing, writing poetry, learning Spanish, dancing and going shopping. She
especially enjoyed spending time with her family.
Alicia was preceded in death by her grandparents, Horace E. Honea and
Tallie and Ann Dodson.
She is survived by her husband, Fernando Rodriguez of Tullahoma; parents,
Sandra and Roy Bradford of Tullahoma; sons, Miguel Briones of Tullahoma,
Isaiah Escamilla of Manchester and Tristan Rodriguez of Tullahoma;
daughter, Najeli Rodriguez of Tullahoma; grandmothers, Ruby Honea of
Tullahoma and Mary Etta Wall of Springfield, TN; brother, Grady Bradford
and his wife, LeAnne of Tullahoma; sisters, Chrystal Escamilla and her
husband, Benito of Tullahoma and Holly Honea of Hillsboro; father-in-law,
Juan Rodriguez of Florida; mother-in-law, Rita Morena of Mexico;
sister-in-laws, Carolina and Juana Rodriguez, both of Mexico and
brother-in-law, Rafael Rodriguez of Mexico.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations be made to
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.