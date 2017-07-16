7/16/17 — Jessie Mae Hankins

Jessie Mae Hankins , of Lynchburg, passed this life on Monday, July 10th, 2017 at NHC in Tullahoma at the age of 82. Mrs. Jessie was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee to the late Morris and Doris Penley. She was a graduate of Kirkman High School. From that time forward, Mrs. Jessie built a reputation and lifestyle as a solid servant on many levels of her full life. She worked as a book keeper for Walter A. Woods Supply Co. in Chattanooga until she and her late husband, Fred A. Hankins Sr.’s journey of life lead them to the Middle Tennessee area. While raising 7 sons, she was employed by Century 21 reality for several years. She was then happily employed at Harton Regional Medical Center’s Dietary Department. She became well known for ensuring the Doctors and Nurses were well fed during meal times along with any patronage. She loved to cook both at work and home. Every Christmas, Jessie would spend the better part of the month before Christmas baking cookies, cakes, breads and pies for family and friends She also sold Avon and Tupperware for many years. Mrs. Jessie was a faithful member of New Life Baptist Church under the leading of Pastor John Hill where she put her love of cooking into the ministry. Everyone knew she would always be that last to leave the kitchen after each and every fellowship to ensure everything was completely clean and in order. Perhaps the greatest task she faced was keeping up her household of 7 ruthless sons and one hunting loving husband. At home, her kitchen was never closed. She was either cooking for the daily meals, tomorrows meals, the neighbor’s birthday, a church event or testing out a new recipe. Cooking was her love second only to her husband Fred to whom she was married for over 61 years. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by one sister, Barbara Craft and husband Bobby; brother, Allen Penley; brother-in-law, John Trago; nephew, John Jr. Trago; and great-granddaughter, Molly Mae Hankins. She is survived by seven sons, Fred Hankins Jr. (Laura) of Estill Springs, daughter-in-law, Margie Hankins of Tullahoma, James D. Hankins (Charlotte) of Moore County, Vaughn Hankins (Rebecca) of Lynchburg, Robert Hankins (Dawn) of Tullahoma, Doug Hankins (Kalene) of Tracy City, Tommy Hankins (Kim) of Tullahoma, Benny Hankins (Jessica) of Lynchburg; 24 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Virginia Trago of Michigan and Doris Lynn Whitmire of Chattanooga; and one brother, Tommy Penley of Chattanooga. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, July 16th, 2017 at 2:30pm at New Life Baptist Church, 5822 Cobb Hollow Road, Tullahoma, Tennessee with Pastor John Hill officiating.
