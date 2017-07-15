7/15/17 — Doyle Ganaway West

Funeral services for Mr. Doyle Ganaway West, age 57 of Bell Buckle, will be conducted on Saturday, July 15, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. at Manchester Funeral Home with Brother Tommy Dye officiating. Burial will follow in Hoo Doo Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, July 14, 2017 from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at Manchester Funeral Home. Mr. West passed away on Wednesday, July 12, 2017 at Skyline Medical Center.
Doyle was born on September 12, 1959 in McMinnville, TN. He enjoyed gardening, game chickens and fishing. He also had a love for motorcycles. Preceded in death by his father, Aubrey West and his brother, Larry West. Survived by his mother, Berlene West; his companion, Connie West; sons, DJ West and Matthew West; daughter, Amanda West; sister, Brenda Pinkston (Tommy), Dawn Pilkington (Rudy), Edna Davis (Tony), Audrey Reed (David), Joyce West; grandson, Dakota West; sister-in-law, Jane West.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the West family.