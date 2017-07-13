Robert Caldwell Jernigan, of Tullahoma, passed this life on
Saturday, July 8th, 2017 at Tennova Healthcare-Harton at the age of 86.
Mr. Jernigan was born in Nashville, Tennessee to the late Roy and Nettie
McClaran Jernigan. During his life he worked for Bell South in many
capacities and retired as an Electronic Technician and was also a
member of the Telephone Pioneers. In addition to his parents, Mr.
Jernigan was preceded in death by one sister, Mary Catherine Couser; and
one brother, Rawlin C. Jernigan. He is survived by three daughters, Joy
Florio and her husband Mike of Oak Hill, Virginia, Lori Jernigan of
Tullahoma, and Marty Gonzales and her husband Bill of Tullahoma; two
sons, Michael Jernigan and his wife Susan of Tullahoma, and Jody Jernigan
of Tullahoma; one sister, Delores Reep of Winchester; his long-time
girlfriend and companion, Colette Thompson of Tullahoma; 11
grandchildren, Vita, Nicole, Joshua, Bryson, Monica, Alex, Kelly, Tracey,
Joses, Jennifer, and Julia; and five great grandchildren, Jake, Owen,
Katie, Ella Grace, and Tommy. Visitation for Mr. Jernigan will be held on
Wednesday, July 12th, 2017 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 5:00-8:00pm. A
graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 13th, 2017 at 11:00am at
Cothran Cemetery in Rover, Tennessee.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
7/13/17 — Robert Caldwell Jernigan
