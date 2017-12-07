7/12/17 — Tomye Mae Sherrill

Tomye Mae Sherrill age 91 of Brentwood, passed away Saturday July 8, 2017.
A native of Pelham, she was the daughter of the late Oscar and Willie Mae
Willis Henson. She is also preceded in death by her husband Andrew
Sherrill, Jr. and two brothers; John Riley Henson and Charles Willis
Henson.
Funeral services will be 3:00PM Wednesday at Manchester Funeral Home with
Reverend Joe Rutherford officiating. Burial will follow in Red Hill
Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Visitation with
the Sherrill family will be 1:00PM until time of service Wednesday at
Manchester Funeral Home.
Mrs. Sherrill is survived by her daughter; Linda Kacmerick of Norman,
Oklahoma, son; Charles “Chuck” Sherrill of Brentwood, Tennessee, sisters
Ann Oakley of Donelson, Tennessee, Sandra DeGalleford of Roswell, Georgia,
4 grandchildren; Cameron (Valerie) Kacmarcik, Andrew Sherrill, Peter
Sherrill, Benjamin Sherrill and 2 great-grandchildren Xander and Zachary
Kacmarick. She is also survived by 2 sisters-in-law; Bettie Long and Jan
Pickens and many loving nieces, nephews and caregivers.
Mrs. Sherrill was a member of Winchester Methodist Church. She was a 1945
graduate of Manchester High School.
MANCHESTER FUNERAL HOME IS HONORED TO SERVE THE SHERRILL FAMILY