7/12/17 — Shirley Mae Cornelison Jones

Shirley Mae Cornelison Jones, age 76, passed away Sunday, July 9, 2017,
surrounded by her loving family.
She was the definition of unconditional love and a model Christian. She
was a founding member of the New Life Church of Manchester.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie & Lillie
Cornelison; husband, Robert Lee (R.L.) Jones; and son, Frank Jones.
She is survived by her daughters: Lawana (Alan) Bean of Elizabethton;
Sharon (Ed) Binkley of Manchester; sons: Jessie (Linda) Jones of
Murfreesboro; Fred (Pamela) Jones of Manchester; Grandchildren: Sarah
(James) Singleton, Mandy (Jamie) Fuller, Jessica Johnson, Kate Bean,
Ethan & Lincoln Jones, Scott (Jennifer) Dow, Cassidy Dow, Matthew
Renner; Great-grandchildren: Isaac Johnson; Bentley & Destiny Jansma;
Jack Fuller; Madelyn Singleton; Madison, Madeline, & Kaylee Dow;
Payton & Parker Hudgins; 4 Sisters; 1 Brother, and a host of other
relatives and extended church family.
VISITATION: Tuesday, July 11, 2017, 5 – 8:00 P.M. at the Central
Funeral Home, 2812 Hillsboro Highway, Manchester
FUNERAL: Wednesday, July 12, 11:00 A.M. At Central Funeral Home
BURIAL: Ragsdale Cemetery
CENTRAL FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF THE ARRANGEMENTS.