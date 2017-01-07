7/1/17–Kenny Ray Walden

Kenny Ray Walden age 57 of Smyrna passed away Monday June 26, 2017. Visitation will be 11:00am until time of service at 1:00PM Saturday at Woodfin Chapel Smyrna with Bruce Underhill officiating. Burial will follow in Mapleview Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
Mr. Walden is preceded in death by his mother Gayle Walden. He is survived by his father; Elbert “Cotton” Walden of Smyrna, sister; Kathy Runge and her husband Brad of LaVergne, brother; David Walden, Sr. and his wife Paula of Knoxville, nephews; David Walden, Jr., Brett Runge and great-nephew; David Walden III.
Mr. Walden was a 1979 graduate of Smyrna High School. He was an avid University of Tennessee fan. Manchester Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.