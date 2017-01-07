7/1/17–Jo Allen Rogers Phillips

JO ALLEN ROGERS PHILLIPS
(August 6, 1939 – June 25, 2017)
Jo Allen Rogers Phillips, age 77 passed away Sunday, on June 25, 2017.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to: The Sarah Cannon Research Institute in Nashville, Tennessee in the Memory of Jo Allen Rogers Phillips or The United Daughters of the Confederacy Of Coffee County in the memory of Jo Allen Rogers Phillips.
VISITATION: Saturday, July 1, 2017, from 11:00 until 1:00 P.M. at the Central Funeral Home, 2812 Hillsboro Highway, Manchester, Tennessee
FUNERAL: Saturday, 1:00 P.M. at Central Funeral Home
BURIAL: Rose Hill Memorial Gardens
CENTRAL FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF THE ARRANGEMENTS.