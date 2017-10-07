7/10/17–Jo B McLean

Jo B McLean of Tullahoma passed this life on Thursday, July 6, 2017 at
Morning Pointe of Tullahoma at the age of 88 years. Memorial Services will
be scheduled at a later time.
Mrs. McLean was born on March 26, 1929, the daughter of the late Scott and
Willie Johnson Baxter. She was a member of Wesley Heights Methodist Church
and enjoyed sewing and cooking. She was a “Social Butterfly” and had many
wonderful friends. She loved animals, especially dogs, but she had a
special love for the mules her father used in his logging business when she
was a child. She also enjoyed riding motorcycles. Her favorite activity
was being a grandmother to her three grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband,
Garnet F McLean, who died in 2016 and her sister and brother-in-law,
Scottie and Corky McMackin.
Mrs. McLean is survived by two sons, Garnet A McLean and his wife, Cynthia
of Oklahoma City, OK and Steve McLean and his wife, Barbara of Antioch, TN
and three grandchildren, Trina Cunningham of Nashville, Alice McLean of
Chicago and Scott McLean of Oklahoma City, OK.
