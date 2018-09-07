7/9/18 — James Faron Smith

JAMES FARON SMITH, age 61, of Estill Springs, Tenn., departed this life on Thursday, July 5, 2018, at his residence. Mr. Smith was born on August 22, 1956 to the late Pyatt Henry Smith and Ruby Edith Honey Smith in Nashville, Tenn. Mr. Smith was employed for many years as a carpenter and plumber in the construction field. He was raised in the Pentecostal faith. Mr. Smith had many hobbies, he loved fishing, grilling and cooking, playing cards and loved playing along with Jeopardy on T.V. he loved to travel and at one time worked for a car dealership in sales and would dress up as a clown, a job he dearly loved. He will be remembered by his family as a loving and caring brother, and uncle that was always around for a fun time.
He is survived by his daughters; Rebecca Nicholas and husband, Shane of Nashville, Tara Smith Spurlock of Ohio. Son, James Michael Smith of Tullahoma. Sister, Karon Currier of Estill Springs, Tenn., Special cousin “sister” Sharon Prosser of Estill Springs. 8-grandchildren and 1-great-grandchild. Several nieces and nephews.
Visitation for Mr. Smith will be held from 11:00 A.M. Monday, July 9, until 2:00 P.M., in the Chapel of Grant Funeral Services. Services are scheduled for 2:00 immediately following the visitation with Bro. Buck Frazier, officiating. Interment will follow in the Oakwood Cemetery in Tullahoma.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made by contacting Grant Funeral Services.
Online live viewing of the service is available by contacting Grant Funeral Services