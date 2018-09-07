7/9/18 — Helen Duke Kidd

Funeral services for Mrs. Helen Duke Kidd, age 75, of Manchester, will be held on Monday, July 9, 2018, at 2:00 PM at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Monday, July 9, 2018, from 10:00 AM until service time at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Mrs. Kidd passed away on Thursday, July 5, 2018, at St. Thomas West Hospital in Nashville, TN.
Helen was born on October 18, 1942, to the late Willie and Ruth Duke. She was a secretary for Arnold Engineering Development Complex and met her husband while working there. She was also employed by Tullahoma School Systems for over fifteen years. Helen was a devoted Christian at Cedar Lane Church of Christ, loved being a mother, and loved to travel the world. Helen was known as a kind-hearted, sweet Southern lady.
In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Kidd; brother, Donald Duke. Survived by her sons, David Kidd (Brooks Kidd), Michael Kidd (Roxana Kidd); brother, Winfred Duke; grandchildren, Mia Kidd, Annabel Kidd, Zoe Kidd, Avery Kidd.
