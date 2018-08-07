7/8/18 — Margarett A. Rush

Margarett A. Rush, of Manchester, passed this life on Friday, July 6, 2018
at her home, at the age of 83 years. Graveside Services will be held on
Sunday, July 8, 2018 at 1 PM at Mt. Tabor Cemetery in Blountsville, Alabama.
A native of Blount County, Alabama, she was the daughter of the late Oza
Clifton and Catherine Warren Weaver. She attended Motlow Community College
and graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a degree in
Psychology and Sociology. She was a longtime resident of Manchester and
enjoyed gardening, making flower arrangements, working in her yard and
spending time with her family.
Mrs. Rush is survived by one son, Victor Douglas Rush; one daughter, Vivian
Gail Rush; brother, Clifton Warren Weaver; sister, Doris Jean Smith; four
grandchildren, Jesse Warren Phillips, Justin Michael Phillips, Samantha Kay
Rush and Zachary Thomas Rush and six great grandchildren.
Mrs. Rush was able to stay at home with her daughter surrounded by her
family for the last seven months which was her desire and made her very
happy. A special thank you to Kendra Baker for all the laughter she
provided for Mrs. Rush and the best grilled cheese sandwich she ever ate.
Also
a thank you to Courtney Howland for her support during the last two weeks
and a special thank you to Hospice Compassus for their loving care.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.