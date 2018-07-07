7/7/18 — Robert Earl Statham

Funeral services for Mr. Robert Earl Statham, age 70, of Manchester, TN will be conducted at 3:00 PM on Saturday, July 7, 2018, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel with Bro. Danny Anderson and Bro. Buck Frazier officiating. Burial will follow in Hurricane Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Friday, July 6, 2018, at the funeral home. Mr. Statham passed away suddenly at his residence on Saturday, June 30, 2018.
Robert was born in Albertville, Alabama to the late Robert and Deloreze Statham. Before retiring in 2010, he worked for the City of Tullahoma. Mr. Statham attended Hurricane Grove Baptist Church, and he enjoyed watching Alabama football and going fishing. Robert loved the Lord, his friends, his family, and his cats; Milo, Ottis, and Tiger more than anything.
In addition to his parents, Robert is also preceded in death by one sister, Barbara Jean Ashley; one brother, Manuel Lee Statham, Sr. He is survived by his loving wife, Debbie Statham; one daughter, Renee (Steve) Bates; three sisters, Faye Shelton, Kay (Jim) Millraney, and Rosie (Freddie Bush) Barnes; father-in-law, William Madewell; two brothers-in-law, Anthony and Bill Madewell; two grandchildren, Emily Coker and Zachary Bates; three step-grandchildren, April (Wesley) Wood, Nikki Bates, and Emily Bates; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
