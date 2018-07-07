7/7/18 — Mavis Lucille Davis

Mavis Lucille Davis, of Manchester, passed this life on Tuesday, July 3,
2018 at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, at the age of 68 years.
Funeral Services are scheduled for 3 PM, Saturday, July 7, 2018
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. Visitation with the family will be Thursday,
July 5 from 5 – 9 PM and Friday, July 6 from 2 – 9 PM at Daves-Culbertson
Funeral Home.
A native of Tullahoma, she was the daughter of the late Merlin and Mathel
Pollock Tucker. She and her husband of 50 years, Jerry M. Davis, were
residents of Tullahoma for many years. She enjoyed being outdoors,
fishing, camping and working in her flower garden. She also loved music.
Her
favorite activity was being with her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by daughter, April
Dawn Crouch.
In addition to her husband, Jerry M. Davis of Manchester, she is survived
by daughter, Cynthia Cherry and her husband, Scott of Columbia; sisters,
Miriam Duke and her husband, Michael of Moore County and Jenna Car and her
husband, Ted of Rossville, FA; grandchildren, Zachary and Adam Cherry, both
of Columbia; sister-in-law, Leeann Davis of Ashville, NC; brother-in-law,
Gleo Davis and his wife, Teresa of York, SC; nephews, Chester R Davis Jr of
Ashville, NC, Charles Wayne Davis and his wife, Mindy and family of
Louisville, KY, Phillip Reynolds and his wife, Lou and family of
Winchester, Edward Cuttle and his wife, Cherie of Flint, MI; many more
nieces and nephews; good friends, Daisy and Butch Osborne of Tullahoma,
James, Jill, Rylie and Haley Rider of St. Joseph, MO and Lisa Weismore of
McMinnville and her two special Boston Terriers, Miss Jingles and Mattie
Jean.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made of the
Shriners Hospitals for Children, Office of Development, 2900 Rocky Point
Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.