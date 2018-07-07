7/7/18 — Kenneth Matsfield Herrell

Funeral services for Mr. Kenneth Matsfield Herrell, age 81, of Manchester, TN will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Saturday, July 7, 2018, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel with Bro. Joel Reynolds officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until the time of service at the funeral home. Honorary pallbearers will be Wade Herrell, Evan Herrell, Austin Slacks, CC Smith, Phil Herrell, Charlie Herrell, and Tom Herrell. Mr. Herrell passed away surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, June 28, 2018, at his residence.
Kenneth was born in Union County, TN to the late Charles and Sarah Herrell. He was originally from Tennessee, but he lived most of his life in Fort Lauderdale, FL. He was a carpenter and superintendent for the same company for over 40 years. He won the Craftsmanship Award in 1971, and he oversaw building churches, many large homes, and many high rises. He served in the United States Marine Corps Reserves and the United States Army. He loved skydiving and was an excellent bowler. In his spare time, he loved wood working and was a fantastic wood turner.
In addition to his parents, Kenneth is also preceded in death by one sister, Peggy Bowne. He is survived by his loving wife, Linda Herrell; one son, Wade (Lisa) Herrell; two daughters, Barbara and Dawn Herrell; one brother, Phillip (Jackie) Herrell; one sister, Norma DeVall; five grandchildren, Danyelle (CC), Megan, Austin (Alyssa), Anna, and Evan; three great-grandchildren, Spencer-Leigh, Amelia, and Riley; two brothers-in-law, Ken Manhardt and Ed Bowne; his best friend, Calvin Cooper; and multiple nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in Kenneth’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association, www.alz.org, or Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson Street, Nashville, TN 37203, www.alivehospice.org.
