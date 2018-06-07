7/6/18 — Judith Leah Elkins

Graveside services for Mrs. Judith Leah Elkins, age 81, of Estill
Springs, will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Friday, July 6, 2018 at Rose
Hill Memorial Gardens with Bro. Bill Williams officiating. Mrs. Elkins
passed away on Thursday, July 5, 2018 at her residence, surrounded by her
loving family.
Judith was born in Nashville, TN, the daughter of the late Milo and Nancy
Collins. She was a homemaker who enjoyed fishing, gardening, puzzles,
reading, shopping, and cooking.
In addition to her parents, Judith was also preceded in death by two
daughters, Cynthia Taylor and Kelly Wilson. She is survived by her
loving husband, James E. Elkins; two stepsons, Larry (Becky) Elkins of
Manchester and John (Debbie) Elkins of Greenbrier, TN; one stepdaughter,
Regena (Bill) Travis of Tullahoma; one sister, Joann Johnson; nine
grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.
MANCHESTER FUNERAL HOME IS HONORED TO SERVE THE ELKINS FAMILY