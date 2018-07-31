7/31/18 — Ruby Ardine Scurlock

Funeral services for Mrs. Ruby Ardine Scurlock, age 76 of Manchester, will be conducted on Tuesday, July 31, 2018 at 1:00 P.M. at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Ragsdale Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday prior to the service from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. Mrs. Scurlock passed away on Sunday, July 29, 2018 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Ruby was born on February 14, 1942 in Manchester to the late Phillip and Pearl Walden. She attended the Church of God and loved spending time with her family. Ruby enjoyed dancing and watching wrestling.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Scurlock. Survived by her daughters, Debra Kulka (John) of Michigan, Sandra Scurlock of Manchester; brother, Edgar Walden of Manchester; sisters, Wilma Pickens of Manchester, Jeanette Martinez of Indiana; grandchildren, Scott Kulka, John Kulka and Brittany Scurlock; great-grandchildren, Julian Scurlock and Kiana Scurlock.
