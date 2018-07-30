7/30/18 — Vanessa Dale Dodson

Vanessa Dale Dodson of Tullahoma, passed away on Friday, July 27, 2018 at
her residence at the age of 64 years. Funeral Services are scheduled for 11
AM, Monday, July 30, 2018 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to
follow at Maplewood Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be Sunday,
July 29, 2018 from 5 – 8 PM.
Mrs. Dodson, a native of Manchester was the daughter of the late Louie
Whipple and the late Annie B Reese. She was a member of the First Church of
Jesus Christ in Tullahoma. She enjoyed fishing and gardening. Mrs. Dodson
was a jokester and loved to play pranks on her family and friends. She
loved animals, especially her black Chihuahua, Capone.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Glen
Watson; step-father, Lee Reese; and brother, Tony Ricco.
Mrs. Dodson is survived by son, Bobby Lee Watson and his wife, Angelia of
Tullahoma; sisters, Merida “Susie” Wilcox of Tullahoma, Rosie Nunley of
Tullahoma and Pamela Sue Speegle of California; brother, Louis Ricco of
Tullahoma; best friend and nephew, James Wimley of Tullahoma; ex
daughter-in-law, Kelly Anderson of Manchester; seven grandchildren, Jessica
Leigh Watson of Tullahoma, Brennon Kody Watson of Manchester, Cassandra
Hope Walton and Madison Faith Walton, both of Tullahoma, Dylan Cole Morris
of Tullahoma and Haley Diane Watson and Brianna Belle Watson, both of
Tullahoma; great grandchildren, Jaxon Ray and Jaycob Lee Watson and several
nieces, nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made in her
honor to Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.