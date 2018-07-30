7/30/18 — Ina Elizabeth “Lizzie” Bush

Funeral services for Ina Elizabeth “Lizzie” Bush, age 102, being four days shy of 103, of the Pocahontas community, will be held on Monday, July 30, 2018 at 5:00 P.M. at Coffee County Funeral Chapel with Brother Dale Woods officiating. Burial will follow in Hopewell Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday prior to the service from 3:00 P.M. until 5:00 P.M. Mrs. Bush passed away on July 28, 2018 at NHC in Murfreesboro.
Lizzie was born on August 1, 1915 in Coffee County to the late John William and Vester Young and was a lifelong member of the Pocahontas church of Christ. In former years, she worked as a seamstress for Eden Industries and PCA. Lizzie was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Frank Bush; brothers, J.C. Young and Paul Young. Survived by her daughters, Charlotte Markum (Lanny) and Becky Davenport (Mark); grandchildren, Staci Williams (Jerry), Beth Buckner (Craig), Shannon Wright (Jeff); great-grandchildren, Blake Williams, Peyton Buckner, Abby Buckner, Ethan Wright, Evan Wright; honorary son, Glendon Cantrell.
