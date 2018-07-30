7/30/18 — Harold Burdette Irish

Funeral Services for Harold Burdette Irish, age 90, of Manchester, TN, will be held Monday, July 30, 2018, at 11:00 AM at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in The Wesley Chapel Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 29, 2018, from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Mr. Irish passed away on Thursday, July 26, 2018, at Unity Medical Center in Manchester, TN.
Harold was born on March 9, 1928, to the late Burton and Lucricia Irish. He was a member of The Church of God in Manchester. Harold retired from Chrysler where he was a Machine Operator. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching football and baseball.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his loving wife, Goldia Irish; two brothers, Leroy Irish and Donnie Irish; four sisters, Betty Bowns, Mary Dalton, Dorothy Lund, Ruby Kitsemble. He is survived by two sons, Mark Irish and Billie Winton; four grandchildren, Holly Irish, Adam Irish, Michael Irish, Marisa Irish; five great grandchildren, Jeremy Irish, Layla Irish, Amelia Manning, Spencer Irish, and one on the way; two very special friends, Rebecca Lopez, Beada Tenpenny.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Irish Family.
