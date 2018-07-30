7/30/18 — Carolyn Campbell Christenson

Funeral services for Carolyn Campbell Christenson, age 68, of Omaha, Nebraska, will be conducted on Monday, July 30, 2018 at 2:00 PM at Coffee County Funeral Chapel with Pastor Doyle Sherrill and Joey Roberts officiating. Burial will follow in Rockliff Cemetery in Warren County. The family will receive friends on Monday prior to the service from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM. Ms. Christenson passed away on Saturday, July 21, 2018.
Carolyn was born on May 16, 1950 in Coffee County, TN to the late Redus Elmer Campbell and Mildred Geneva Miller. She was a retired Licensed Practical Nurse.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Gail Christenson; special uncle and aunt, Larry and Leona Campbell. She is survived by her son, Robert Gault (Lisa); sister, Kathy Johnson (Marvin); grandson, Michael Gault; step-sons, Brian Christenson, Cory Christenson, Christ Christenson; nephews, Shannon Johnson, Nathan Cerwonka; niece, Beth Eller; great nephew, Luke Eller; several aunts, uncles, and many cousins.
