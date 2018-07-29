7/29/18 — Kevin Joel Booher

Memorial visitation for Mr. Kevin Joel Booher, age 59, of Manchester, TN,
will be held from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM on Sunday, July 29, 2018 at
Manchester Funeral Home. Mr. Booher passed away on Tuesday, July 24,
2018 at his residence.
Kevin was born in Mt. Clemems, MI, the son of the late Eugene and Vola
“Joyce” Smith Booher. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force and
was previously employed at McMahan Construction. Kevin’s greatest
enjoyment was riding motorcycles. He also enjoyed doing mechanic work,
gardening, hanging with friends and guns.
He is survived by two sons, Joshua and Johnny Booher; one brother,
Darrell (Ana) Booher; one sister, Patricia Carroll; and one grandson.
