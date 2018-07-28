7/28/18 — Pearline Richards

Pearline Richards of Normandy, passed away of Thursday, July 26, 2018 at
her residence at the age of 98 years. Funeral Services are scheduled for 1
PM, Saturday, July 28, 2018 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to
follow at Bethany Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from 11 AM
to 1 PM.
Mrs. Richards, a native of Tullahoma, was the daughter of the late George
Tatum and Kate Evans Richards. She enjoyed fishing, listening to music,
singing and dancing. Her favorite thing to do was to go to the Manchester
Senior Citizens Center every Monday night for singing and dancing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Fred
Brown and Stanley Lehman Richards; son, Horace Brown; daughter, Linda
Richards and sisters, Maudie Bell and Dellar Elkins.
Mrs. Richards is survived by sons, Freddie Brown and his wife, Wanda of
Woodbury and Ronnie Brown of Normandy; eight grandchildren and several
great grandchildren.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.