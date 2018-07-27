7/27/18 — Vernon Helmer Arends

Vernon Helmer Arends age 90 passed this life on Thursday, July 19, 2018 at
his residence in Manchester. Funeral services will be conducted Friday
afternoon, July 27, 2018 at 4:00 PM in the chapel of Daves-Culbertson
Funeral Home. Burial will be at a later date at the National Cemetery in
Chattanooga, Tennessee.
A native of Aplington, Iowa, Mr. Arends was the son of the late Helmer S.
Arends and the late Leta Meyers Arends. He is also preceded in death by his
sister, Elizabeth Abbas and step-son, Marc Perkis. Mr. Arends served in
the U.S. Navy and he worked as a janitor and truck driver. He loved going
to church and reading his Bible, reading the newspaper and watching Wheel
of Fortune on TV. He was a member of the Open Bible Church in Iowa and
locally attended both Cornerstone Church and Canvas Community Church.
Mr. Arends is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sandra Elkins Arends; son,
Bruce Arends and his wife, Jessica of Shelbyville; daughters, Diana Arends
and fiancé Eugene of Hampton, Iowa, Leta Dohlman and husband, Tom of
Ackley, Iowa; stepdaughters, Robin Way of Spokane, Washington and Lynn
Koontz of Pennsylvania; one brother, Bernie Arends and his wife, Joyce of
Waterloo, Iowa and 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.