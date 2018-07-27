7/27/18 — Michael Lane Hollis

Funeral services for Michael Lane Hollis, age 59, of Manchester, TN, will
be conducted at 11:00 AM on Friday, July 27, 2018 at Manchester Funeral
Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Fredonia Cemetery. The family will
receive friends from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM on Thursday, July 26 at the
funeral home. Mr. Hollis passed away on Tuesday, July 24, 2018 at his
residence.
Michael was born in Murfreesboro, TN, the son of the late Jodie Elmer
Hollis, Sr. and Wilma Lucille Stacey Hollis. He was a maintenance
technician for General Mills for over 15 years and loved playing golf,
pool, and going fishing. He was a very loving husband, father, brother,
and friend.
In addition to his parents, Michael was also preceded in death by one
brother, Jodie Hollis, Jr. He is survived by his loving wife, Tunyaporn
Hollis; one son, Greg (Holly) Hollis; one brother, Thomas Hollis; two
sisters, Wilma (William) Gibson and Wanda (Roy) Workman; four
grandchildren, Ashton, Cynthia, Jordan and Haley Hollis; one great
grandchild, Aubrey Henderson; many nieces, nephews, and extended family;
four very special friends, Steve Patterson, Randy Ferrell, Danny Rhoten,
and Will Ballard
MANCHESTER FUNERAL HOME IS HONORED TO SERVE THE HOLLIS FAMILY