7/27/18 — Kristi Wynnette Yates

Kristi Wynnette Yates, 48, of Manchester, Tennessee died Tuesday, July 24,
2018 at St. Thomas Hospital in Nashville. She graduated from college with
a business degree and was employed as an Accounting Clerk at Trades
Envelope and Wisco Envelope in Tullahoma and attended Asbury Methodist
Church. She loved her family, her animals, collecting Native American art,
and the ocean. She will be deeply missed by friends and family.
Kristi is preceded in death by her father Jesse Wayne Yates. She is
survived by her mother Betty Jean Winn Yates; sisters Yvette Yates Lowe
(Nicky) of Hillsboro and Lucrieta Antoinette of Alabama; nieces Lindsey
Grider Jarvis and Kelly Grider; nephews Josh Yates and Jeremy Hershman.
A memorial service will be held Friday, July 27, 2018 at 4:00 PM at
Central Funeral Home in Manchester with Reverend Ben Eschenfelder
officiating. A Celebration of Life will follow the service.
Central Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements