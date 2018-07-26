7/26/18 — Lorell V. Reeves

Reeves, Lorell V., of Normandy, passed this life on Monday, July
23rd, 2018 at her home at the age of 80. Mrs. Reeves was born in
Cooktown, Tennessee to the late Benny and Gladys Boles Vaughn. During her
life she was a factory worker for Nissan and was a member of Cornerstone
Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Reeves was preceded in
death by her husband, Hubert Ray Reeves; twin sons, Ricky and Dicky; and
two sisters, Nancy and Nannie. She is survived by six children, Debbie
(Tom) Sullenger, Tony (Kathy) Reeves, Penny (Dale) Burks, Stephen (Beth)
Reeves, Sonya Davis, and Michael (Melissa) Reeves; one sister, Susie
Nelson (David); and two brothers, David Vaughn (Phyllis) and Benny
Vaughn; 17 grandchildren, Matthew and Mark Sullenger, Tony “Tee” II,
Madison, and Emily Reeves, Phillip Burks, Teela Kelley, Jesse Burks, and
Lorrell Kelly, Justin, Chris, Skylar and Seth Reeves, Dalton Davis,
Danielle Hise, Brooklyn Miller and Bobby Moody; 16 great-grandchildren,
Breyer, Gavin, Courtney, Miles, Joey, Penelope, Celia, Ezra, Eden, Fiona,
Elijah, Hayden, Swayze Raye, Heidi, Ellisyn and Ava. Visitation for Mrs.
Reeves will be held on Wednesday, July 25th, 2018 at Kilgore Funeral Home
from 5:00-8:00pm. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 26th,
2018 at 2:00pm at Cornerstone Baptist Church in Bedford County with
Stephen Reeves and Billy Watters officiating. Burial will be on Friday,
July 27th, 2018 at 1:00pm at Mayland Cemetery in Putnam County.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
