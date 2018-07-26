7/26/18 — Edna Mae Dodson Branch

Mrs. Edna Mae Dodson Branch, age 88 of Lynchburg, passed away Saturday, July 21, 2018. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, July 26, 2018 at 2 PM at the Lynchburg Funeral Home chapel. Burial will follow in Lynchburg Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be Thursday, from 11 AM until the time of the service.
A native of Moore County, she was the daughter of the late Cillis and Louella Crowell Dodson and the widow of Herman Branch. Mrs. Branch was a seamstress for DeLong Sportswear and a homemaker. She was a member of Hickory Hill Baptist Church. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother: J. D. Dodson and step-brothers; Albert, Frank and Junior Deason and step-sister: Nancy Blankenship.
Mrs. Branch is survived by her son: Stanley Branch, grandson: Ronnie Price Branch, great- granddaughter: Melissa Mae Branch, and great-great-grandchildren: Ryder Lee Coffman and Sebastian Martinez.
