7/25/18 — Ruby Viola Robinson

Ruby Viola Robinson, age 78, of Manchester, TN, passed away on Monday,
July 23, 2018 at St. Thomas Stones River Hospital in Woodbury, TN.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Wednesday, July 25,
2018 at Manchester Funeral Home. A private inurnment will be held at a
later date.
Mrs. Robinson was born in Coffee County, TN, the daughter of the late
Mance McDowell and Mary Alford McDowell Johnson. She was employed
through the U.S. Postal Service for 33 years and was a member of Lumley
Stand Church of Christ. Ruby enjoyed playing Yahtzee, gardening, riding
her mo-ped and taking care of her family.
In addition to her parents, Ruby was also preceded in death by her
husband, Vernon Robinson; one brother, Haston Alford; and one sister,
Margaret Van Scyoc. She is survived by one son, Clarence Robinson; two
daughters, Clarice Hehe and Martha (Steve) Park; four grandchildren,
Anthony Hehe, Hylary Charlton, Sandra Durland, and Michael Park; and six
great grandchildren, Anthony Beabout, Taylor Hannah, Audrey Keeslar,
Clark Keeslar, Eva Durland, and Anya Durland.
MANCHESTER FUNERAL HOME IS HONORED TO SERVE THE ROBINSON FAMILY